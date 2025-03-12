Scooterist killed in Mohali road mishap

A scooterist died after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Cheema Chowk on Monday. The victim, identified as Nikhil Sharma of Kharar, was returning home from work when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Cheema traffic lights. The driver fled along with the vehicle. The driver fled along with the vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police booked the unidentified man under Sections 281(rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS at the Phase 1 police station.