Scope of corruption in Haryana has become negligible: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday said various digital-driven initiatives started in the past over seven years have made the scope of corruption in the state negligible.

“Today, Haryana is ahead of all other states and it has been possible only through technology,” Khattar, who was speaking at a media event organised in Delhi, said.

The chief minister said his government has put in place a technology driven system due to which it has become easier to get the benefits of schemes. Khattar said the BJP worked in the direction of its election manifesto to give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance.

“We worked on it continuously after coming to power. We have run so many programmes in last more than seven years because of which the scope of corruption is negligible now,” he said, adding that the information technology has played an important role.

Khattar said the lal dora scheme of Haryana government has been implemented in the entire country in the name of Svamitva Yojana. He said the central government is also studying the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. It is also being planned to be implemented in other states, he added.

The chief minister said Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education. “In politics, people create vote banks of castes for vested interests, but on the contrary, we have been working without discriminating against people of any class or region,” he said, reiterating the ‘Haryana ek Haryanvi ek’ catchphrase.