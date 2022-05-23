Scope of corruption in Haryana has become negligible: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday said various digital-driven initiatives started in the past over seven years have made the scope of corruption in the state negligible.
“Today, Haryana is ahead of all other states and it has been possible only through technology,” Khattar, who was speaking at a media event organised in Delhi, said.
The chief minister said his government has put in place a technology driven system due to which it has become easier to get the benefits of schemes. Khattar said the BJP worked in the direction of its election manifesto to give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance.
“We worked on it continuously after coming to power. We have run so many programmes in last more than seven years because of which the scope of corruption is negligible now,” he said, adding that the information technology has played an important role.
Khattar said the lal dora scheme of Haryana government has been implemented in the entire country in the name of Svamitva Yojana. He said the central government is also studying the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme. It is also being planned to be implemented in other states, he added.
The chief minister said Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education. “In politics, people create vote banks of castes for vested interests, but on the contrary, we have been working without discriminating against people of any class or region,” he said, reiterating the ‘Haryana ek Haryanvi ek’ catchphrase.
-
Haryana: BJP’s Rohtak MP trains gun at Khattar; former minister Grover
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Sunday hit out at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former co-operative minister Manish Grover. Apologising for his remarks on the Congress and its leader Deepender Hooda last year, the Rohtak MP said he had made the “biggest mistake of his life” by giving a statement in favour of Grover.
-
2 farmers get trapped in tubewell pit in Hisar; army, NDRF join rescue op
Two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed when they went down to carry out some maintenance work at Hisar's Saharwa village on Sunday morning, police said. The farmers have been identified as Jaipal Hooda and Jagdish, who had gone down to fix the tubewell motor. At least three more persons were also present on the mouth of the well.
-
Two men shot dead in Hisar, gang rivalry suspected
Two men were shot dead near Hisar's Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The victims, Amit Kumar and Sandeep, both aged 25 and residents of Rohtak's Nindana village, were travelling in a car when they were intercepted. Couple on bike mowed down in Yamunanagar A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Kulpur village on Shahabad-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar on Sunday. A case was registered at Chappar police station.
-
When they have chai together, they drink it from the same glass. Afzal, 21, and Sabeena, 19, are in love. Afzal is wearing black jeans and a very tight brown shirt. Sabeena is in a blue kurta paired with a flowery dupatta. They married a year ago. “It was a love marriage,” she points out. “Our parents were not in favour of the marriage,” Afzal adds. The lovers like many traits about each other.
-
Bihar: At least 10 trains cancelled, 30 diverted after railway agitation
At least 10 trains were cancelled and 30 diverted or short terminated as rail traffic got disrupted on the Mokamah-Kiul section of the East Central Railway zone due to an agitation at the Barhaiya railway station, officials said. According to the ECR headquarters at Hajipur, the trains which have been cancelled include four express ones, connecting the state with Kolkata, Sealdah and Jasidih.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics