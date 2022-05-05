Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur

A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur, sustained deep cuts on the head, chest, back and legs. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head.

According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper. After her husband wrapped up work on Tuesday night, he was dropped by a colleague near Kohinoor Dhaba at 3 am and was walking towards his house.

When he reached the field near Satnam Chakki, two youths attacked her husband with sharp-edged weapons, and snatched his mobile phone and wallet before fleeing on foot.

A passer-by spotted Alok in a pool of blood and informed the police, who rushed him to the hospital.

Zirakpur SHO inspector Onkar Singh Brar said, “Police are investigating the case. Night patrolling has been increased in the area. A case will be registered after recording the statement of the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club has condemned the attack on its member and urged the Punjab DGP to register a case against the attackers and ensure their immediate arrest.