Scribe attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Zirakpur

A 56-year-old journalist, working for a vernacular newspaper, was brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The victim, Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur, sustained deep cuts on the head, chest, back and legs. He is under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received 26 stitches on the head.
According to his wife, Sakshi Verma, Alok is posted in the Panchkula office of Amar Ujala newspaper. After her husband wrapped up work on Tuesday night, he was dropped by a colleague near Kohinoor Dhaba at 3 am and was walking towards his house.
When he reached the field near Satnam Chakki, two youths attacked her husband with sharp-edged weapons, and snatched his mobile phone and wallet before fleeing on foot.
A passer-by spotted Alok in a pool of blood and informed the police, who rushed him to the hospital.
Zirakpur SHO inspector Onkar Singh Brar said, “Police are investigating the case. Night patrolling has been increased in the area. A case will be registered after recording the statement of the injured.”
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club has condemned the attack on its member and urged the Punjab DGP to register a case against the attackers and ensure their immediate arrest.
Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator
A 2016-batch IAS officer, Amandeep Bansal, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.
Mohali greenfield alignment project: NHAI smells rat in ₹263-crore jump in land acquisition cost
In a significant development in the Greenfield Alignment project, the National Highways Authority of India has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, questioning and seeking a probe into the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali. The road will further connect to the 32-km stretch till Kurali.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Endless wait for concrete tenancy reforms continues
In a city where nearly half of the population lives in rented accommodations, which is almost double the national average for urban areas, the Chandigarh administration has failed to put in place an up-to-date and city-centric Tenancy Act. The slow-grinding policy formulation machinery of the UT administration, which started the process for an updated Tenancy Act nearly seven years ago, has yet to effect the reforms.
2 kids hurt as school bus overturns in burning field in Batala
Two students received burn injuries after their school bus caught fire after overturning into a field where stubble was burning near Bijliwal village in Batala on Wednesday. The police said two children were injured in the incident. According to eyewitnesses, there were 35 students on the bus which belonged to Guru Har Rai Public School at Qila Lal Singh village. The bus was destroyed in the incident.
Double murder shocks posh Ludhiana colony
In a cold-blooded murder in Ludhiana's posh Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, a retired income tax officer and Sukhdev Singh Lote (66), a retired income tax officer's wife were hacked to death by an unidentified man late in the evening on Wednesday. The couple has been identified as Sukhdev Singh Lote (66), a retired income tax officer, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur (64). The couple's two sons are settled abroad and they used to stay alone. Neighbours said there was no full-time domestic help.
