‘Scripted and screened’ show: Congress on Punjab govt’s ‘lok milni’

: Calling it as a “scripted and screened” show to create an illusion of governance, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday lashed out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for taking hundreds of people from across the state “for a ride” in the name of “Janta Milni” and refusing to meet them in this scorching heat.

Warring said when the government had pre-decided the list of people it was to attend and entertain, why did it mislead people who travelled from every nook and corner of the state to meet the chief minister only to be refused entry into the venue in this sultry heat. He alleged that the exercise was another leaf from the AAP’s “book of lies, deceit and fake optics”.

A number of people who had come for redressal of their grievances were turned back as it was decided that the complaints already listed with the chief minister’s office will be heard.

Hitting out at the Mann government over the janta durbar, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that if the CM has to address every problem himself, he should disband the entire executive machinery of Punjab.

“It also shows the colossal failure of district administrations to address the grievances of the people at their level,” Khaira said.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also questioned the need for people to travel for hours to get their issues addressed by one person.

“Why not Govt at their door steps. Saves time & energy. E-governance is an excellent solution to reduce human interface & leakages… No one can whistle a symphony it takes an orchestra to play it!!! (sic)” he tweeted, adding that one person cannot address concerns of three crore Punjabis but a collective decentralised effort can.

Mann govt in action mode, says AAP

Defending the program, AAP’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has proved that he is a true son and CM of Punjab by launching his government’s first of its kind program ‘lok milni’ to hear the grievances of the people and settle them on the spot. The CM would launch more such pro-people programs in the near future too, he said in a statement.

Kang said that earlier, Raja-Maharaja used to hold court, but he (Mann) listened to the voice of people in this ‘lok Milni’.

“Hundreds of people who participated in the program lauded this noble and people-friendly initiative,” he said, calling it a proof of the responsibility and accountability of the government. ENDS