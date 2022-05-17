‘Scripted and screened’ show: Congress on Punjab govt’s ‘lok milni’
: Calling it as a “scripted and screened” show to create an illusion of governance, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday lashed out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for taking hundreds of people from across the state “for a ride” in the name of “Janta Milni” and refusing to meet them in this scorching heat.
Warring said when the government had pre-decided the list of people it was to attend and entertain, why did it mislead people who travelled from every nook and corner of the state to meet the chief minister only to be refused entry into the venue in this sultry heat. He alleged that the exercise was another leaf from the AAP’s “book of lies, deceit and fake optics”.
A number of people who had come for redressal of their grievances were turned back as it was decided that the complaints already listed with the chief minister’s office will be heard.
Hitting out at the Mann government over the janta durbar, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that if the CM has to address every problem himself, he should disband the entire executive machinery of Punjab.
“It also shows the colossal failure of district administrations to address the grievances of the people at their level,” Khaira said.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also questioned the need for people to travel for hours to get their issues addressed by one person.
“Why not Govt at their door steps. Saves time & energy. E-governance is an excellent solution to reduce human interface & leakages… No one can whistle a symphony it takes an orchestra to play it!!! (sic)” he tweeted, adding that one person cannot address concerns of three crore Punjabis but a collective decentralised effort can.
Mann govt in action mode, says AAP
Defending the program, AAP’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has proved that he is a true son and CM of Punjab by launching his government’s first of its kind program ‘lok milni’ to hear the grievances of the people and settle them on the spot. The CM would launch more such pro-people programs in the near future too, he said in a statement.
Kang said that earlier, Raja-Maharaja used to hold court, but he (Mann) listened to the voice of people in this ‘lok Milni’.
“Hundreds of people who participated in the program lauded this noble and people-friendly initiative,” he said, calling it a proof of the responsibility and accountability of the government. ENDS
Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban
Chandigarh: Farmers' unions in Punjab on Monday dubbed the Centre's decision of banning wheat exports as an “anti-farmer” move, saying that the Union government is not letting them reap the gains due to higher prices of their crops in the overseas markets. “It is an anti-farmer decision,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU- Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Monday. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal too condemned the central government's decision.
No canal water for irrigation since April, Punjab farmers start uprooting kinnow orchards
Farmers in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, the kinnow hub of Punjab, have started uprooting orchards due to inadequate canal water supply for irrigation since April. Kinnow is grown on more than 92,000 acres in the Abohar-Muktsar belt that annually produces 7-10 lakh metric tonnes of the fruit. Gurpreet Sandhu of Panjawa village in Fazilka district started uprooting a 17-acre orchard on Sunday. The orchard was nine-year-old and was bearing good fruits till 2020.
Ludhiana: Woman succumbs to injuries after being thrashed by husband
A woman who was severely injured after her husband thrashed her in Lalodi Kalan village two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday. Her husband, identified as Jagtar Singh, has been booked for murder. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Karnail Singh, father of the victim Jasvir Kaur, 45.
Police arrest kin of poacher killed in Guna encounter
The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested the father and brother of the Naushad Khan, the alleged blackbuck poacher who is accused of shooting at the police in Guna, on charges that they hid his body and a firearm looted from the police, police said. Asked, the SP said the investigation is on and names of other accused will be added on the basis of the probe outcome.
Border sub-divisions burn ₹552-cr hole in PSPCL pocket
Patiala: Bhikhiwind, Patti and Zira, the border sub-divisions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, are the top defaulters when it comes to power theft that caused a loss of over ₹1,200 crore to Punjab in the 2021-22 fiscal. Border sub-divisions account for 44% ( ₹552 crore) of the total power theft in the state. There are 100 divisions and 500 sub-divisions of the PSPCL.
