Scuffle among kids: 6 suffer acid burn injuries in Tarn Taran village

Six persons, including a child and two women, suffered burn injuries caused by acid during a scuffle between two groups over the fighting of their children in Aehmadpur village falling under the Bhikhiwind subdivision, the police said on Wednesday.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Kacha Pakka police station Jagdeep Singh said they were probing the case and it was not yet clear if the acid was deliberately thrown by someone. “Our preliminary investigation suggested that the acid accidently fell on the people who had a scuffle over the fight of their children. We are recording the statements of both the parties to register a case,” he said. The injured have been treated in Patti and Tarn Taran civil hospital.

One of the injured, Shinda Singh, said, “On Tuesday night, my son Mehakpreet Singh had gone to purchase milk from the dairy of Gurjinder Singh. My son returned to our home and complained that he was thrashed by a child who was already present at the dairy. When I and my father Darshan Singh, brother Karaj Singh, wife Manjot Kaur and Mehakpreet went to the dairy to complain about the incident, Gurjinder threatened us and threw acid on me and my family members.”

Gurjinder refused to comment on the issue. The SHO said, “Shinda and his family members had allegedly attacked the dairy when a scuffle took place. Prima facie, it appears that during the scuffle, the acid which was in the dairy for making cheese, accidently fell. Even Gurjinder’s wife has got burn injuries caused by the acid.”

He said, “We are investigating the statements of both the parties and a case will be registered after a thorough probe.”