Sealed, illegal RMC plants functioning in Gurugram: Minister

Several ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in Gurugram continue to operate illegally despite being sealed, Haryana’s industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Tuesday, directing the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to take immediate joint action. Singh had previously instructed the HSPCB to take action against illegal RMC plants under relevant environmental rules. (HT File)

Singh, who also holds the environment, forest and wildlife portfolio, criticised the ongoing operations during a departmental review meeting in Gurugram. “It has come to notice that despite departmental action, some RMC plants are operating even after being sealed,” he said.

He added that the state government’s commitment to transparent governance and public welfare. Singh had previously instructed the HSPCB to take action against illegal RMC plants under relevant environmental rules.

To prevent recurrence, Singh directed DHBVN officials to cut off power supply to RMC units immediately upon their sealing by the pollution control board. “This will send a strong message to those violating rules,” the minister added.

During the meeting, Singh also ordered DHBVN to remove all hanging wires along major roads to prevent accidents, especially during the monsoon. “These wires increase the possibility of accidents,” he said.

The Haryana cabinet minister further instructed that electric poles obstructing roads or located within residential and rural areas be shifted according to regulations. Dilapidated and unsafe electric wires in agricultural fields must be replaced in a phased manner, he added. Singh urged regular monitoring of all departmental works and adherence to deadlines and standards. “Strict action will be taken if any negligence or laxity is found,” he warned.