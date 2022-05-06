Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran

Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran.

The search operation lasted for at least four to five hours, but nothing suspicious was recovered.

The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing. Sources said around six rounds were fired, but the drone managed to retreat.

The second incident was reported near the Dal BoP around 2:04 am. The drone was sighted coming from the Pakistan side and BSF jawans fired around eight shots, but the flying object didn’t fall.

On Thursday morning, a joint team of the BSF and Tarn Taran police-led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon launched a search operation in the area where the drone sound was heard, and the adjoining villages. The search continued till the late afternoon, but nothing suspicious was found.

The drone sighting took place hours before the Haryana police arrested four Punjab-based terror suspects with arms, ammunition and explosives. These accused, according to police, had got the explosives smuggled through drones.