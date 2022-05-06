Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran
Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday launched a search operation after two drones were sighted along the India-Pakistan border near Khalra village of Bhikhwind subdivision of Tarn Taran.
The search operation lasted for at least four to five hours, but nothing suspicious was recovered.
The first drone sighting was reported near Pir Baba border out post (BoP) at around 12:55 am on Thursday. The buzzing sound of a flying object prompted the BSF jawans on duty to resort to firing. Sources said around six rounds were fired, but the drone managed to retreat.
The second incident was reported near the Dal BoP around 2:04 am. The drone was sighted coming from the Pakistan side and BSF jawans fired around eight shots, but the flying object didn’t fall.
On Thursday morning, a joint team of the BSF and Tarn Taran police-led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon launched a search operation in the area where the drone sound was heard, and the adjoining villages. The search continued till the late afternoon, but nothing suspicious was found.
The drone sighting took place hours before the Haryana police arrested four Punjab-based terror suspects with arms, ammunition and explosives. These accused, according to police, had got the explosives smuggled through drones.
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of Mann's government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit. Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.
Brain drain from Punjab ‘unfortunate’: CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in Ludhiana to preside over function to mark the 299th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia at the Punjab Agricultural University. Noting that IELTS centres are mushrooming in the state, Mann said that “even matrimonial ads now ask for girls with 7.5 bands. Punjab is the most fertile land in the world but its unfortunate that the youth are leaving. We have to save the youth from leaving the state.”
Disposal of legacy waste: Ludhiana MC approves technical bids for appointment of contractor
A week after the National Green Tribunal pulled up the civic body for poor solid waste management in the city, the municipal corporation on Wednesday approved the technical bids of three contractors for disposing of legacy waste on the Tajpur Road dump. This is the municipal corporation's second attempt to finalise a contractor. It is estimated that around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated on the landfill. Salient points 1.
Traditional paddy sowing divided in four phases in Punjab
For the first time in Punjab, the conventional method of sowing paddy saplings in puddled fields has been staggered into four phases beginning June 18 in the upcoming kharif season by dividing the state's 23 districts into four zones, in an effort to lessen the burden on the use of power and conserve the subsoil water. The last phase of paddy sowing is after six days on June 24.
Ludhiana | Burglars strike at government residences of ADC, DA
A gang of unidentified burglars are having a free run in Rakh Bagh, Civil lines – one of the posh areas of the city, which accommodates top administrative and judicial officers of the district – where they have broken into the homes of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh in broad day light, while they were at work.
