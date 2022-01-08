Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Season’s first snowfall blankets Shimla
Season’s first snowfall blankets Shimla

Roads connecting the state capital with the upper areas of Shimla district, including Narkanda and Kufri, blocked due to snowfall
The Ridge in Shimla dons a white mantle on Saturday after overnight snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByGaurav Bisht

Residents and tourists in Shimla woke up to white wonder on Saturday morning as the Queen of the Hills got 14.6cm of snowfall overnight, its first this winter.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said all roads connecting the state capital with the upper areas of the district were blocked due to snow. She said the Theog-Chopal road was blocked at Khirki, Theog-Rampur road at Narkanda, Theog-Rohru road at Kharapathar, and Shimla-Theog road at Kufri. The Lakkar Bazaar road in Shimla town was also blocked.

People and tourists were advised to cancel their travel plans or at least hire experienced drivers before venturing in snowbound areas.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has deployed men and machinery to open the roads within the city.

The higher reaches of the state received widespread snowfall for the second day. Rohtang tunnel got 12 inches of snow, Triund in Kangra 1-ft, Atal Tunnel 7 inches and Gulaba and Jalori 5 inches and 6 inches, respectively.

Kaza got 1inch of snow, Koksar 4 inches, Keylong 3 inches, Barot in Mandi 4 inches, Prashar 9 inches and Shikari got 11 inches of snow.

Shimla’s Chanshal received 6 inches of snow, Fagu 2 inches, Kharapathar 1 inch, Khirki 6 inches, Narkanda 2 inches and Theog 1inch of snow.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said inclement weather will prevail till January 12.

A yellow weather alert has been sounded for heavy snowfall and rains on Saturday and Sunday.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperture of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius followed by minus 2 degrees each in Kufri and Kalpa. Shimla and Dalhousie were cold at 0.2 degree C, while Manali saw a night temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Paul said that there was no appreciable change in the minimum temperatures in the last 24 hours and these were 2-3 degrees above normal in most parts of the state.

