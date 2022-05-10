Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended

The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday.

Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. However, he could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division. However, by Monday morning, the breach size increased to 100 ft causing submerging of adjoining fields.

“The same spot had a breach on March 31 and again occurred within 40 days of its repair. There is something fishy in the repair work and the matter needs an independent probe,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer of adjoining Khidkia village.

“As the plantation of paddy is to commence on Tuesday, the blockage of the feeder for repair will hamper and delay the sowing in the dependent areas,” Jaswant Singh, another farmer of Bhullar village, said

“Though no major loss occurred to the adjoining fields as the wheat crop had already been harvested and seeding of paddy is yet to commence, the water from the breached area entered the Rajasthan feeder, which is undergoing repair,” said an official source.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, XEN, irrigation (Rajasthan feeder), acknowledged the submerging of the area of the Rajasthan feeder.

“Teams are on job to handle the situations and efforts are on to resume the repair work at the earliest,” he said.