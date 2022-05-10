Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended
The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday.
Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. However, he could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division. However, by Monday morning, the breach size increased to 100 ft causing submerging of adjoining fields.
“The same spot had a breach on March 31 and again occurred within 40 days of its repair. There is something fishy in the repair work and the matter needs an independent probe,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer of adjoining Khidkia village.
“As the plantation of paddy is to commence on Tuesday, the blockage of the feeder for repair will hamper and delay the sowing in the dependent areas,” Jaswant Singh, another farmer of Bhullar village, said
“Though no major loss occurred to the adjoining fields as the wheat crop had already been harvested and seeding of paddy is yet to commence, the water from the breached area entered the Rajasthan feeder, which is undergoing repair,” said an official source.
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, XEN, irrigation (Rajasthan feeder), acknowledged the submerging of the area of the Rajasthan feeder.
“Teams are on job to handle the situations and efforts are on to resume the repair work at the earliest,” he said.
-
BJP national president Nadda to visit Ludhiana on May 14
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ludhiana on May 14 as part of his one-day visit. Confirming this, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said Nadda will reach Ludhiana on Saturday, where he will attend the convention organised by the party and interact with BJP workers. Sharma said the BJP is fully prepared for the municipal corporation elections and the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls.
-
AAP government to restore glory of all 12,560 villages of Punjab: Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced that after the campaign to free panchayat lands from illegal encroachment, the encroachments on the link roads and unpaved roads of the state would also be released. Dhaliwal visited a progressive village Ransinh Kalan in Moga district to see the development works being carried out there. He appealed to the squatters to vacate the panchayat lands themselves.
-
2 held with RDX-packed IED were paid ₹30,000
TARN TARAN: Two bike-borne men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX at Tarn Taran's Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday were paid ₹30,000 for transporting it to Ajnala town in Amritsar, said police on Monday.
-
SC directs holding of HCS (judicial branch) mains exam 2021 from May 20
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the holding of mains examination of the Haryana Civil Service (judicial branch), 2021, from May 20. A bench of justice Vineet Saran and justice J K Maheshwari passed the order after the advocates appearing on behalf of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Public Service Commission informed that the exams can be held on the said dates.
-
SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreements between Punjab & Delhi
A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics