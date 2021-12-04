Second meeting with farmers soon: Khattar at Karnal open session

Hundreds of people with their written complaints queued up outside Karnal’s PWD rest house for the redressal of their grievances at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s open session.

Heavy police deployment and barricading was in place and the visitors were made to go through several security checkpoints to enter the venue.

Arpita of Araipura in Gharaunda had reached there with her complaint against an encroachment on her land. She said she had to wait for several hours for her turn to raise her concern with the chief minister.

Another man waiting in the line, Joginder Sahani, 78, of Karnal, said he had come to apprise the chief minister of a “scam” in the construction of the boundary wall of a cremation ground wherein a notice has been served by the Karnal municipal corporation. He said they had already raised the issue with the local authorities, but could not get any satisfactory response.

There were several others who could not have a word with the chief minister and later returned by handing over their written complaints.

During the four-hour open session, Khattar tried to sort out about 300 complaints on the spot and 165 complaints were heard one by one. In most of the complaints, directions were issued to the officers concerned for immediate redressal. Due to a huge rush, the chief minister could not address all visitors, but assured them required action.

The chief minister said the open session was organised after a long gap due to the pandemic. Khattar said around 25 complaints were from nearby districts, but most of the people returned satisfied.

All officers of Karnal district administration, including deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, besides superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia also attended the session.

The last such session was organised in June last year at the same venue and the one before that was held in November 2019. In October, former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition in the state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also held an open session in Karnal and interacted with the people over the problems being faced by them during the BJP rule.

Committee to hold talks with farmers: CM

Reacting over Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s decision to form a five-member committee to discuss the pending issues with the government, the chief minister said either the state government or the Centre will constitute a panel to hold talks with the farmers on other issues, including the MSP.

About the Friday’s meeting with farmers, Khattar said the talks could not reach any conclusion on some issues. The chief minister did not disclose why the talks remained inconclusive, but said that more meetings could be organised anytime in future.

Replying a question that Haryana was in favour to reduce the National Capital Region (NCR) to a 100km radius, the chief minister said most of the parts of the state included in the NCR could not be developed and therefore there is a need to reduce this area as the state government will work in the development of these areas too.