Sector-10 grenade attack: NIA allowed to quiz fresh accused

Moving ahead with the probe into the Sector 10 grenade attack case from September 2024, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be interrogating a fresh accused after his name appeared in the disclosure statement of a co-accused. Allowing the production warrant application, the NIA court said, “Since aforesaid accused is now wanted in this case and is presently lodged in Central Jail, Gurdaspur, Punjab, instant application is allowed.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Abhijot Singh, alias Bubby, has not been named in the FIR. But after investigation, sufficient evidence has been collected qua his involvement in the crime, the agency said in its application before an NIA court for issuance of his production warrant.

Allowing the application, the NIA court said, “Since aforesaid accused is now wanted in this case and is presently lodged in Central Jail, Gurdaspur, Punjab, instant application is allowed.”

“Let accused Abhijot Singh, alias Bubby, be summoned through production warrants,” said the court, while directing the jail superintendent to produce him in court on April 7.

The agency’s application came weeks after it submitted the chargesheet in the case against US-based gangster-turned-Khalistani leader Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda in March.

According to NIA, Abhijot is associated with Rinda’s gang.

The chargesheet also names accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who had allegedly hurled the hand grenade at the Sector-10 house on September 10, 2024, on the directions of Passia and Rinda.

After the attack, Passia allegedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, targeting a retired Punjab Police official whom they believed stayed in the house on rent.