Securing contract staff’s jobs turns tricky in Haryana

The BJP led Haryana government’s pre-assembly poll pacifier to provide security of service to contractual employees by enacting a legislation seems to have created a tricky situation. Service law experts said that first-in first-out principle for getting rid of contract employees was quite contrary to the law as this would mean throwing out a senior person and retaining a junior. “This would invite litigation,” said an expert. (HT File)

Following the enactment of Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, aimed at wooing about 1.20 lakh contract employees before the 2024 assembly polls, the state government must retain contractual employees who have completed at least five-years of service in a government organisation on full time basis as on August 15, 2024, and are receiving a monthly remuneration of ₹50,000 or less. The services of such contractual employees stand protected till their retirement even after regular appointments by the state government for Group C and D posts have been made.

However, the application of first-in, first-out principle by the state government for relieving contractual employees whose jobs are not protected under the 2024 legislation seems to be quite contrary to the provision of Industrial Disputes Act 1947 which has also been upheld by the courts.

What is first-in, first-out principle

The government in its instructions of January 15 and April 3, 2025 has explained that if vacant posts are not available after the joining of newly recruited group D common cadre and group-C employees and adjustment of all contractual employees getting benefit of security of service under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, then contractual employees initially engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) will be relieved by applying the principle of first-in first-out i.e. a contractual employee with the most length of engagement will be relieved first.

Law mandates last-in, first-out principle for retrenchment

Service law experts said that first-in first-out principle for getting rid of contract employees was quite contrary to the law as this would mean throwing out a senior person and retaining a junior. “This would invite litigation,” said an expert.

The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 mandates that the principle of last-in, first-out be followed in cases of retrenchment which means that the junior person has to be retrenched first. As per the law, retrenchment means the termination by the employer of the service of a workman for any reason whatsoever other than as a punishment inflicted by way of disciplinary action. “The employer shall ordinarily retrench the workman who was the last person to be employed in that category unless for reasons to be recorded the employer retrenches any other workman,” said an expert quoting the 1947 Act.

Contract employees are hired by HKRN for one year or less and the contract is renewed subject to the performance appraisal of the employee by the indenting department and approval of finance department.

As per the 1947 Act, last-in, first-out principle is applied for doing away with the services of junior employees except in cases where the employer finds the work and conduct of an employee unsatisfactory.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has also held that the principle of last-in, first-out is applicable to a case of retrenchment but not in a case where initial appointment of an employee is against public policy or the employer finds the work and conduct of an employee to be unsatisfactory.

So, it remains to be seen if the government can do away with the services of a contractual employee not covered under the security of service law without following the criteria backed by law by applying the first-in, first-out principle, said an official familiar with the service matters.