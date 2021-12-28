Security beefed up outside Ambala churches; no clue of miscreants

A day after a statue of Jesus Christ was allegedly vandalised at a British-era church in the Ambala Cantonment, police presence has been increased outside churches here from Monday.

Area SHO Naresh Kumar said following the incident, additional police force was called in from the Police Lines and deputed in at least four to five churches under his jurisdiction.

Special police teams from Ambala, Panchkula and elsewhere reached the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Lawrence Road to investigate the spot and collect clues.

Three teams of CIA-1 staff, CIA-2 and Cantt police station are probing the incident that gathered national headlines on Sunday amid wide condemnation. The accused have not been traced even after 48 hours.

Investigators believe it was an act of miscreants who entered the church after climbing the main gate as seen in CCTV footage. On Sunday night, the Ambala police released a CCTV grab of one of the assailants.

“With the help of the photo, police are trying to identify the accused. There is a similar photo of the other accused but it is not clear. We are also taking help from the Cyber Cell of police,” cops part of the probe teams said.

Earlier in the day, church authorities had reported urination near the entrance door of the prayer hall, a charge denied by the police.

A priest at the church, Father Anthony said, “We found urine after locals arrived for the morning prayers and informed police; CCTV footage shows they tried to barge into the hall. But they were unable to do so as it was locked from inside.”

Cantt DSP Ram Kumar said police are not shown the said spot (of urination) during their visit on Monday. A probe is underway and police are expecting a breakthrough soon.