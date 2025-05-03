Security heightened at Panchkula’s Mauli village after spurt in ‘casteist attacks’

Police have heightened security in Raipur Rani’s Mauli village following a spurt in casteist attacks, including one during a Dalit wedding procession in April and another on two students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community this Thursday. Five permanent checkpoints have been established at Panchkula’s Mauli village for constant surveillance. (HT)

Around 120 police personnel, equipped with anti-riot gear, have been deployed as the village, located 25 km from Panchkula city, remains tense. Five permanent checkpoints have been established for constant surveillance, complemented by 12 CCTV cameras and five body cameras. A specialised tear gas team is also on standby.

On April 6, upper-caste residents allegedly threatened a Dalit groom’s father-in-law, using casteist remarks, to prevent the groom from mounting a horse during his wedding procession.

Two days later, on April 8, a 22-year-old Dalit woman, returning from college with a friend and aunt, was allegedly intercepted by upper-caste individuals, who used casteist slurs and threats. The woman and her friend were reportedly molested and their clothes torn, while her aunt was also verbally abused with casteist remarks, resulting in a second FIR.

The most recent attack was reported on Thursday when two students were assaulted after one of them posted an Instagram video of SC community members at the Ravidas temple.

Police have arrested the three accused, who have been identified as Sahil and Mohit from Mauli village, besides Aryan from Barwala. The victims, who are residents of Panchkula, reported being attacked near the Sector-5 bus stand.

According to the complaint, the accused demanded the video’s removal. Upon their refusal to do so, the assailants not only physically assaulted the students but also subjected them to casteist slurs.

Police responded to the scene and apprehended the accused from Barwala. They have been sent to judicial custody.

The three are facing charges under Sections 115, 190, 191(2) and 351(2) of theBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sahil and Aryan have additionally been charged under Sections 3(1)(a) and 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST Act.

Police have warned of strict action against anyone using casteist remarks or abusive language on social media, with authorities actively monitoring platforms using specialsed tools. A dedicated control room is being established in the village to oversee all activities and ensure a swift, coordinated response as needed. The increased security measures aim to prevent further incidents and reassure the community.