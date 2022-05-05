Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event

Days after a video showing BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel taking an oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was widely circulated on the social media, some members of the Sikh community have submitted a police complaint seeking action against him on sedition charges on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was filed after a meeting was organised at Manji Sahib Gurdwara on the issue which was attended by leaders and workers of different organisations. The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala.

Last week, the saffron party legislator and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.

Goel was one of the speakers at the event and Chavanke had administered an oath to the audience to make “Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra” and called for ‘sacrifice’, if required. The MLA did not apologise over the issue, but justified the oath to media channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police complaint mentions that the said oath “intends to divide the country and is an offence against the minorities” and sought action for “sedition, intent to insult the religion, incite riots” and other charges.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Harpal Singh Pali demanded Goel’s resignation and said being a public representative, Goel should not have taken such an oath.

“Move to make a Hindu Rashtra is not acceptable in a democratic and secular country like India. The content of the oath is similar to that of a Sikh calling for Khalistan or a Muslim for an Islamic state. If these come under sedition, why not the oath in question? If a case is not registered against him, we will assemble again to discuss further course of action,” the Sikh leader said after the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the complaint has been received and DSP Joginder Sharma is probing the case.