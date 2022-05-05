Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
Days after a video showing BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel taking an oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was widely circulated on the social media, some members of the Sikh community have submitted a police complaint seeking action against him on sedition charges on Wednesday.
The complaint was filed after a meeting was organised at Manji Sahib Gurdwara on the issue which was attended by leaders and workers of different organisations. The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala.
Last week, the saffron party legislator and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
Goel was one of the speakers at the event and Chavanke had administered an oath to the audience to make “Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra” and called for ‘sacrifice’, if required. The MLA did not apologise over the issue, but justified the oath to media channels.
The police complaint mentions that the said oath “intends to divide the country and is an offence against the minorities” and sought action for “sedition, intent to insult the religion, incite riots” and other charges.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Harpal Singh Pali demanded Goel’s resignation and said being a public representative, Goel should not have taken such an oath.
“Move to make a Hindu Rashtra is not acceptable in a democratic and secular country like India. The content of the oath is similar to that of a Sikh calling for Khalistan or a Muslim for an Islamic state. If these come under sedition, why not the oath in question? If a case is not registered against him, we will assemble again to discuss further course of action,” the Sikh leader said after the meeting.
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the complaint has been received and DSP Joginder Sharma is probing the case.
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19). Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi's Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening.
Assault case: Pratapgarh police ‘bulldoze’ house of one, damage houses of five others
Out to arrest 6 people involved in a case of assault on a youth, the Pratapgarh police on Wednesday allegedly demolished the house of one accused, while causing damages to the residences of five others. According to report, one a resident of Misirpur, Abhishek Singh, was assaulted and injured by miscreants on Tuesday afternoon. Accused Kechul mother Badrunissa alleged that police demolished her thatched house with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon.
Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
