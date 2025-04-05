Seechewal lays stone for rejuvenation of pond at Hoshiarpur village

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and Punjab local government minister Ravjot Singh laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation of a pond in Kandhali Narangpur village in Tanda block. Seechewal would contribute half of the ₹20 lakh cost from his discretionary funds and the remaining cost would be met from MNREGS. The project would provide a better environment to the villagers besides irrigation facilities to farmers. Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and Punjab local government minister Ravjot Singh laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation of a pond in Kandhali Narangpur village in Tanda block. (HT File)

Seechewal said that on the completion of the work, the treated water would be made available to farmers through underground pipes by the soil conservation department.

Ravjot Singh said that the Seechewal model was an efficient system to treat water besides making ponds clean and pollution-free and as of now, around 250 villages were getting advantage of the scheme across Punjab. He added that the Punjab government had proposed to install 40 deep tubewells in Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Pathankot districts besides 167 small tubewells near the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi canals at a cost of ₹85 crore to facilitate irrigation on 7,877 hectares of land.

On the demand of the villagers, Ravjot also announced a grant of ₹3 lakh for installing solar lights in the village.