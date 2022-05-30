Seeking regular jobs, teachers protest outside education minister’s house in Barnala

Government teachers on Sunday staged a protest outside education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s residence in Barnala seeking an order of regularisation for two teachers.

These two teachers have opted for regularisation in 2018, but they are yet to get their orders.

Harinder Singh and Navaldeep Sharma, both are posted at government schools in Patiala district. They were employed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and later the Congress government had regularised them in 2018.

However, the education department did not issue their regularisation order citing police cases against them, which were registered against them for protesting in 2012.

The teachers under the flag of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) had gathered outside the minister’s house and raised slogans against the minister and the Punjab government.

Vikram Dev, state president of DTF, said, “We were hopeful the AAP government may give these teachers their rights. But it seems that they are going in the same direction where the last government was headed.”

Gagandeep Singh, leader of DTF, said, “Despite being regular employees of the education department, these teachers are not able to avail facilities that they are supposed to get.” The teachers were still protesting till the filing of the report.