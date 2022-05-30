Seeking regular jobs, teachers protest outside education minister’s house in Barnala
Government teachers on Sunday staged a protest outside education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s residence in Barnala seeking an order of regularisation for two teachers.
These two teachers have opted for regularisation in 2018, but they are yet to get their orders.
Harinder Singh and Navaldeep Sharma, both are posted at government schools in Patiala district. They were employed under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and later the Congress government had regularised them in 2018.
However, the education department did not issue their regularisation order citing police cases against them, which were registered against them for protesting in 2012.
The teachers under the flag of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) had gathered outside the minister’s house and raised slogans against the minister and the Punjab government.
Vikram Dev, state president of DTF, said, “We were hopeful the AAP government may give these teachers their rights. But it seems that they are going in the same direction where the last government was headed.”
Gagandeep Singh, leader of DTF, said, “Despite being regular employees of the education department, these teachers are not able to avail facilities that they are supposed to get.” The teachers were still protesting till the filing of the report.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
