Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar

Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday.

Since the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, inside the tehsil office in Budgam’s Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations.

There are five such accommodations set up by the government at different places in Kashmir for these employees, who were provided jobs under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package announced to enable members of the minority community to return to the Valley after their exodus in the early 90s.

Despite meetings with several top officials at transit accommodations in Budgam and other places, these employees are continuing with their protests.

On Saturday, they took out a protest march from Rajbagh to Lal Chowk where they later staged a dharna. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn’t feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.

“Our only demand is relocation and nothing else. We will serve here only when the security situation improves in Kashmir,” said one of the protesters. “For the last 10 days, we are on protest and our only demand is relocation from Kashmir,” added another agitator.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole had met the protesters on last Sunday at Sheikhpora transit accommodation and in south Kashmir.

IGP Kumar had said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.

“The agenda of militants is to create fear among you. We will have to fight them jointly. If you get scared, then their agenda will get fulfilled. I assure you on behalf of the police and the army that the shortcomings in the security will be addressed,” he had told the protesters.

As their protests got intensified, many of the employees were posted at secure district and tehsil headquarters on the instructions of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier, a delegation of PAGD leaders led by NC chief Farooq Abdullah had met Sinha and sought security for these employees and their families.