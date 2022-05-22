Seeking relocation, migrant Kashmiri Pandit staffers stage protest in Srinagar
Seeking relocation outside the Valley, people belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar on Saturday.
Since the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, inside the tehsil office in Budgam’s Chadoora on May 12, migrant Pandit staffers have been agitating across Kashmir at their transit locations.
There are five such accommodations set up by the government at different places in Kashmir for these employees, who were provided jobs under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package announced to enable members of the minority community to return to the Valley after their exodus in the early 90s.
Despite meetings with several top officials at transit accommodations in Budgam and other places, these employees are continuing with their protests.
On Saturday, they took out a protest march from Rajbagh to Lal Chowk where they later staged a dharna. The protesters, many among whom were women, said they didn’t feel safe in Kashmir any more, especially after the killing of Bhat.
“Our only demand is relocation and nothing else. We will serve here only when the security situation improves in Kashmir,” said one of the protesters. “For the last 10 days, we are on protest and our only demand is relocation from Kashmir,” added another agitator.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole had met the protesters on last Sunday at Sheikhpora transit accommodation and in south Kashmir.
IGP Kumar had said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.
“The agenda of militants is to create fear among you. We will have to fight them jointly. If you get scared, then their agenda will get fulfilled. I assure you on behalf of the police and the army that the shortcomings in the security will be addressed,” he had told the protesters.
As their protests got intensified, many of the employees were posted at secure district and tehsil headquarters on the instructions of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Earlier, a delegation of PAGD leaders led by NC chief Farooq Abdullah had met Sinha and sought security for these employees and their families.
-
Slapping incident: Congress seeks action against HP deputy speaker
As the video clip of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's deputy speaker Hansraj slapping a student during his visit to a government school in Chamba has gone viral, the Congress has asked the government to initiate action against him. Congress spokesperson and former chairperson of state commission for child rights protection also flayed Hansraj. Hansraj had also defended his act, stating that such action is needed at times to teach students discipline.
-
Prolonged dry spell in HP: Rabi crop loss estimated at ₹207 crore
At the time when a prolonged dry spell coupled with soaring mercury across the country has triggered an unprecedented heatwave, the arid climatic conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh have caused extensive damage to the rabi crops. In March and April, the hill state recorded a rain deficit of over 90% and 89%, which is the highest in the last two decades. The wheat crop was the worst-hit with losses estimated at ₹121.31 crore.
-
Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees
Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges. According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.
-
Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak
AMRITSAR The special task force of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.
-
J&K, Punjab officials inspect Shahpur Kandi Dam project
Jammu: Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project, an official spokesman said. Principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, principal secretary, department of water resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics