Seeking tribal status, Himachal’s Hatti community holds ‘khumblis’ in Sirmaur

The central Hatti committee held “Khumblis” in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur on Saturday. The committee has units in village panchayats and all tehsils.

The Hatti community passed a resolution demanding the Prime Minister to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the community on par with those living in the tribal Jaunsar–Bawar in neighbouring Uttarakhand. The Jaunsar-Bawar region of Uttarakhand was granted tribal status in 1967. Jaunsar-Bawar and the Hatti dominated the regions, both were part of the erstwhile Sirmaur state. The people of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district have been demanding tribal status on the pattern of the Jaunsar-Bawar area of Uttarakhand for the last 54 years. The Trans-Giri and Jaunsar-Bawar area were part of erstwhile Sirmaur princely state and both have unique similarities in all aspects. The Hatti community had for long been demanding tribal status, but to no avail.

The Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh have warned the state government that it will hold agitation if the Central government does not meet its demand for granting tribal status to 144 panchayats in the remote region of the backward Sirmaur district. The community held the “Khumblis”, the congregations, in all 144 panchayats to press for their demand.

“We are demanding tribal status for the Trans-Giri region for the last five decades. Our traditional lifestyles and topography are similar to that of Jaunsar- Bawar. The government should consider it seriously or else the community will be forced to resort to agitation,” said Ami Chand Kamal, 65, a retired professor of political science who heads the central Hatti committee. “I have corresponded with the Prime Minister’s office numerous times. The government is taking too long to fulfil our demands,” he said.

The dominant Hatti community is spread in four assembly segments of Sirmaur district -- Paonta Sahib, Renuka, Shillai and Pacchad. It comprises about 2.76 lakh people.

“The resolutions passed in the Khumblis will be sent to the Prime Minister’s office and the registrar general of India’s office through the state government,” Kamal said. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur himself had raised the demand with Union home minister Amit Shah.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was BJP’s national president in 2014, had announced to grant Schedule Tribe status to the Hatti community in a political rally in Nahan.

“The issue is not related only to granting tribal status but there is growing concern about the future of our children. There is backwardness and job avenues are few,” said Balbir Singh Chauhan of Kuhnt village in the Shillai assembly segment.

The representatives of the Hatti community made repeated representations to the Central government. The state government had submitted its recommendations to the Union ministry of tribal affairs in August 2016 on the basis of a study conducted by the Tribal Affairs Institute, Shimla. In 2016, the state government headed by then chief minister Virbhadra Singh moved a case to the Centre for granting tribal status to the Trans-Giri region, Dodra Kwar in Rohru. In 2018, the ministry of tribal affairs wrote back to the state government saying that details provided in the ethnography report about the Hatti community were not “sufficient”. The government had written to the state to re-examine the proposal for the inclusion of the Hatti community in the list of Scheduled Tribes and had further recommended the government to conduct a full-fledged ethnographic study.

