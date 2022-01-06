Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Selfie point set up to create voting awareness
To create voting awareness, the district administration has set up a selfie point at the district administrative complex on Wednesday. It is aimed at sensitising voters for participation in the democratic process
The administration has set up a selfie point at the district administrative complex to create voting awareness, especially among the youth. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

To encourage voters, especially youth, to cast their votes during the upcoming assembly polls, the district administration has set up a selfie point at the district administrative complex on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the initiative was aimed at sensitising the voters for participation in the democratic process. He said that this endeavour under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was aimed at enhancing the participation of youth in the elections. He said the selfie craze was prevalent among the youth and hoped this effort would be instrumental in motivating the young voters to exercise their franchise enthusiastically in the ensuing assembly elections. Sarangal said that this point would not only provide a new place to the people for getting their picture clicked but also disseminate the message of voting to them. He said this point has been purposely set up here so that people coming here could use it aptly for clicking their pictures.

