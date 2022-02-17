Selja extends support to protesting anganwadi workers, helpers in Karnal

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja on Wednesday extended support to the protesting anganwadi workers and helpers in Karnal.

The indefinite protest of anganwadi workers and helpers at Karnal’s Sector 12 entered the third day on Wednesday. The former Union minister reached the protesters and assured them that the Congress MLA will raise their issues in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

Addressing the protesters, Selja accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of backtracking from the promises made to anganwadi workers and helpers.

“Their concerns are genuine but the government has turned a blind eye to them. They are being forced to hold protests for the past several months,” she added.

Three years have passed but the promises made by the Prime Minister and the Haryana chief minister to them are not fulfilled and now the government is registering FIRs against them.

Selja also targeted the government over alleged job and land registration scams in the state and said this is failure of the government. The protesters alleged that Khattar had announced in 2018, during the assembly session, to give skilled workers’ status to anganwadi workers and unskilled workers’ status to helpers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to raise the wages by ₹1,500 for workers and ₹750 for helpers in 2018 Diwali, but the promises have not been fulfilled even after three years. They said that they will continue their ‘Akrosh Maha-Padaw’ (indefinite protest) till their demands are accepted.