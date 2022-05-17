Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident.
The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of the complainant’s faulty water purifier, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
In his complaint, Shashi Shekhar, a resident of Sector 34, submitted that he had bought Kent Water Purifier Grand for ₹14,300 from Surindra Audio Video Centre in May 2018. It came with a two-year replacement warranty and four-year free service guarantee.
However, the equipment developed fault after some time, following which a technician from Smart Services came for repairs and charged him ₹300. The water purifier developed issues again in July 2021 and the service company charged him ₹2,400 for replacing the faulty pump.
Shekhar submitted that he escalated the matter to Kent RO Systems Ltd several times, but there was no response, prompting him to move the consumer commission.
As no one appeared from the water purifier company and other opposition parties, they were proceeded against ex parte.
The commission observed despite different complaints from the customer, the company did not pay any heed. “Not only this, even during the proceedings of the present case, the opposite parties did not appear to contest the case,” it added.
Observing that the act of selling a substandard product and not providing services proved deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed the opposition parties to refund ₹14,300 to Shekhar and also pay ₹3,000 as compensation for causing mental agony, besides litigation costs.
-
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
-
GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land. Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers. The Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers' livelihood”.
-
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
-
At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. At 31.4C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department.
-
Cadre war: Give security charge back to SSP Manisha Chaudhary, Haryana tells Chandigarh admn
UT administration's decision to take away the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Security) from city's first woman SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary has not gone down well with the Haryana government that has termed it “dilution of powers” of Haryana officers. In the reshuffle of IPS officers posted in the city on May 9, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary and given to DANIPS-cadre officer Manoj Kumar Meena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics