Serial snatcher arrested after encounter in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 06, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Police had received secret information that the accused, Happy, the kingpin of a snatchers’ gang, was headed from Sector 20, Panchkula, to Dhakoli, Zirakpur, to commit another snatching

A youth, wanted for seven snatching incidents in Panchkula this year, was shot in the leg during an encounter with the Panchkula police crime branch on Tuesday night.

The accused, Happy, wanted for seven snatching cases this year, was shot in the leg after he opened fire at police in Panckula. (HT Photo)
The accused, Happy, wanted for seven snatching cases this year, was shot in the leg after he opened fire at police in Panckula. (HT Photo)

Police had received secret information that the accused, Happy, the kingpin of a snatchers’ gang, was headed from Sector 20, Panchkula, to Dhakoli, Zirakpur, to commit another snatching. Following the tip-off, police set up a naka. However, when Happy spotted the cops, he tried to flee.

A chase ensued, and he fired once at the police with a country-made pistol, hitting the police vehicle, according to police. He fired again at the cops but missed. In response, the police fired once into the air to warn him, but he fired a third round. This prompted the officers to return fire, injuring him in the leg and subduing him.

A resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, the accused was taken to civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula for treatment, from where he was moved to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The pistol and a motorcycle used in various snatching cases were recovered from the encounter site. After the accused recovers, police will produce him in court for remand to determine the source of the illegal weapon. Police will also probe his involvement in other snatching incidents.

According to investigators, the accused led a four-member gang of snatchers. Three of these members had previously been arrested. The gang mostly targeted women, making off with their purses and mobile phones on a motorcycle. The accused used to carry out the snatching by covering their faces and changing the bike’s number plate, they said, adding that the gang turned to crime to fund their drug addiction.

A case under Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

