Service sector in Punjab badly hit during pandemic: Economic Survey

Punjab is among three states which recorded worse growth in the service sector during the pandemic, revealed the Economic Survey - 2022 tabled in the Parliament on Monday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are the other two states that fared badly in the service sector than Punjab during the pandemic.

The survey revealed that the gross state value added (GSVA) in the service sector declined in 2020-21 relative to the pre-pandemic year 2019-20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions in movement. During 2020-21, the service sector share in the GSVA contracted by almost 11 per cent in Rajasthan, and by almost 10 per cent in Jharkhand and Punjab. On the other hand, Sikkim achieved the highest growth of 11.71% in service GSVA during 2020-21 across the country.

In Punjab, there was around 41.83% share of the service sector in the gross value added (GVA) in the state during 2020-21 while it was 42.34% in 2019-20. The GVA is an economic productivity metric that measures the contribution of a corporate subsidiary, company, or municipality to an economy, producer, sector, or region.

Besides, the survey further underlined the depletion of the groundwater in Punjab, Chandigarh and the neighbouring state, Haryana. It said the overall stage of groundwater development (ratio of annual groundwater draft and net annual groundwater availability) in the country is 63 per cent. This ratio, which signifies the rate of extraction of groundwater, is very high (more than 100 per cent) in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Under the tracking development through satellite images and cartography category, the survey mentioned that the images were compared to the kharif crop cycle in Moga district, Punjab during 2005 and 2021. The images show that the kharif sowing cycle has shifted ahead by around two-to-three weeks causing the kharif harvest to almost coincide with rabi sowing in November.

It noted that the closing of the gap is a likely factor that encourages farmers to burn stubble and may be related to restrictions on early transplanting of Kharif paddy.

The survey also mentioned that air pollution due to stubble burning in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and the NCT of Delhi has been a major concern. Meanwhile, the survey said Punjab was among the frontrunner category in 2021 in the sustainable growth index of the Niti Aayog.

“In contrast, the demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme employment has been higher for migrant recipient states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for most months in 2021 over 2020. Therefore, the relationship between MGNREGS employment and movement of migrant labour during the last two years cannot be conclusively determined, and requires further research,” added the survey.

When contacted, Punjab principal secretary Dilip Kumar, who holds the portfolio of employment generation, said Punjab has mainly small-scale industry which has been hit during the pandemic because all labourers came from outside the state. He said it was the key reason that hit the service sector growth.

