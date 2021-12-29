Services of four Panipat cops terminated

Services of four officials of the Panipat police have been terminated as they were found guilty in departmental inquiries.

The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspectors Satbir Singh and Dharamvir, head constable Pradeep Kumar, and constable Pankaj Kumar.

The services of ASI Satbir and head constable Pradeep were terminated for helping the accused in a case of kidnapping and murder. The directions were issued following an internal inquiry by ASP Pooja Vashisth.

It was found that a man was allegedly thrashed by liquor contractors in March this year and later he had succumbed to his injuries. But in the investigation, the cops had termed it an accident and had not taken any action against the accused. But later, they were booked for murder.

ASI Dharamvir was terminated for torturing a 55-year-old man who had died in police custody in May this year. As per the investigation, Dharamvir was investigating a case of kidnapping of a 22-year-old who allegedly eloped with a man of her locality on May 26.

As per the allegations of family of the woman, Dharamvir had called a distant relative of the accused in the police station. He had allegedly thrashed him in custody and the latter had died in the police station.

During inquiry, it was found that Dharamvir had taken ₹10,000 bribe from the family of the woman to help them bring her back to the family. Later, Dharamvir was booked for murder and lodged in the jail.

Similarly, services of constable Pankaj was terminated for misusing his petition. He was posted as the personal security guard of a prominent person of Panipat and had threatened him with life by showing his service revolver.

The victim had filed a complaint with the SP office and an inquiry was ordered under a DSP. The allegations were proved in the inquiry and he was terminated.

Panipat SP confirmed that the action was taken following internal routine departmental proceedings and services of the said cops have been terminated.