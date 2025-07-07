Session on sacrilege law ‘diversion tactic’: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday described the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s move to convene a special session for enacting a law against sacrilege as an act of ‘diversion, distraction and deflection’ from the real issue. Reacting to the AAP government’s move, Warring said that for the last three-and-a-half years, the state government was struck with complete inertia. (HT File)

Reacting to the AAP government’s move, Warring said that for the last three-and-a-half years, the state government was struck with complete inertia. He claimed that it neither had any intent nor capability to do justice in the sacrilege case, and when it realised that public anger was growing, it started resorting to its characteristic ways of diversion and distraction.

“What prevented the government from taking any action till now?” he asked, while observing, “does the government want to suggest that there was no law in the state and the country against the sacrilege.”

The PCC president stated that AAP’s MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who has now been suspended from the party, had carried out a detailed investigation. “You took votes in the name of sacrilege and you did nothing,” he said, while adding that such diversionary tactics are not going to convince the people of Punjab.

“This is just a characteristic tactic of the AAP government to divert, distract and deflect the public attention from its failure to provide justice in the sacrilege cases,” he said, adding that Punjab demands action and not diversion and deflection.