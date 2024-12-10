Menu Explore
Setback for Congress, former Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja joins AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 10, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Former Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja was tipped to join AAP before the Lok Sabha elections but deferred his plans after senior leaders’ intervention.

In a setback to the Congress, former Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja and his wife and former senior deputy mayor Anita Raja joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, a day after the urban body elections were announced.

Former Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja and his wife and former senior deputy mayor Anita Raja being inducted into AAP fold in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
Former Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja and his wife and former senior deputy mayor Anita Raja being inducted into AAP fold in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

They were formally inducted into the party fold by AAP state president Aman Arora in Chandigarh. Raja, who had been at loggerheads with former MLA and Jalandhar Congress committee president Rajinder Beri, was tipped to join AAP before the Lok Sabha elections but deferred his plans after senior leaders’ intervention. His tenure as Jalandhar mayor had remained controversial over allegations of misappropriation of funds related to smart city projects from 2017-2022.

