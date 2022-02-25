Setback to Punjab, Centre scraps its representation in BBMB

The Government of India has changed norms for selecting the full-time chairman and two members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which will end up adversely affecting Punjab’s interests.

As per convention, posts of the two full-time members — member (power) and member (irrigation) — have always been filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana, respectively, from the panel of engineers nominated by respective state governments. This practice has ensured that the biggest stakeholder Punjab, with more than 50% share in BBMB waters, has a say in its management.

However, the Union power ministry, vide its notification dated February 23, has amended the selection criteria, allowing anyone to apply for these posts.

As per the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the waters of Ravi, Beas and Sutlej are allocated to India and are available to be utilised for irrigation purposes within the country. On the Beas and Sutlej, Bhakra Dehar and Beas power projects were constructed. The BBMB controls these projects, and the expenditure is shared by partner states in the ratio of their shares.

Under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, the share from BBMB was divided between Punjab and Haryana in the ration of 58:42, with some share to Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh subsequently added. Primarily, Punjab and Haryana are the two major beneficiaries, and Punjab has the larger share.

The board consists of one full-time chairman and two full-time members besides a few ex officio members. The chairman always used to be from outside the partner states, to ensure impartial functioning, but even this convention was broken in 2018 when the chairman was appointed from Himachal Pradesh. Now, the Centre has brought in certain changes in the selection criteria of the chairman and members, even as the Beas Management Board Rules, 1974, which govern the BBMB, clearly provides that the state be represented by its member.

“The amended qualifications are highly skewed in favour of hydro organisations,” said Jasvir Singh Dhiman, president, PSEB engineers association. He said only a few PSPCL engineers will qualify for the new criteria. “The qualifications seem to be tailor-made for some specific candidates in mind. Punjab will be at a great disadvantage with no representation at the board level,” said Dhiman, adding that the association has already sought time from the chief secretary to oppose this amendment.

‘Direct attack on rights of state’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed the abolition of permanent representation of Punjab in the BBMB a “direct attack” on the rights of the state.

In a statement on Friday,Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann said the decision was a direct blow to the federal system. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review all previous anti-Punjab decisions. “The Union government should refrain from taking arbitrary decisions,” he said, blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress governments at the Centre for shrinking role of Punjab in the management of BBMB.

Even former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has appealed to all politicians to rise above party lines to protect the state’s interests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON