Setting an example: Two Haryana brides cancel wedding after dowry demands

In Haryana, at least two marriages were called-off in the recent weeks after the grooms allegedly demanded luxury cars ahead of the wedding.

The first case was reported from Mahendergarh district, where a sub-inspector of the Border security force (BSF) demanded either a Creta or a Harrier car from the bride’s family.

The bride and her brother recorded the phone call in which the sub-inspector purportedly complained about the furniture given by her family in lagan (days ahead of the wedding).

The groom allegedly scolded the bride over the phone stating that he receives a monthly salary of ₹70,000 and despite that “the quality of bed, sofa set and furniture given by the family is poor”.

“Your father has given ₹1 in dowry. I had asked for either a Creta or a Harrier car. I don’t need any small car,” he added.

Later, the girl’s family and locals held a panchayat and decided to cancel the wedding, which was scheduled to be solemnised on November 22.

On the girl’s complaint, the groom, his father and mother were arrested by the Mahendergarh police for seeking dowry and later released on bail.

In the second incident, the Karnal police on December 7, booked a groom, his father and uncle for allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh cash and a Fortuner during a marriage on December 6.

In her complaint, the bride, who is a legal advisor with the Haryana government’s education department in Panchkula, had alleged that the groom, of Jind, who is a scientist and employed in the Union government, allegedly demanded an SUV and ₹20 lakh cash when the wedding ceremony was going on.

After high drama, the marriage was not solemnised and both parties filed complaints against each other at Karnal’s Civil lines police station.

Karnal city DSP Abhilaksh Joshi said the groom and the bride had approached the police and signed a compromise deed.

“We are investigating the case thoroughly and will see how both the parties react,” he added.

Haryana women commission’s officiating chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal said they have taken suo moto in both the cases and she is personally monitoring the probe.

“Police probe is on and we are yet to receive a report. It is encouraging that girls are fighting against dowry. The state government has already asked government employees to file in writing about their marriage and dowry-related details,” Dalal said.

“In the Karnal case, I had visited the girl’s family. The groom has apologised to the bride and her family. He has also urged people not to take dowry,” she added.

Meham Chaubisi president Tulsi Grewal said the khaps are organising seminars asking people not to give or accept dowry.

“After witnessing the recent cases of dowry in which girls have showed exemplary courage, we have decided to educate our elders and the daughters on the issue. Police should take strict action against those demanding dowry,” he added.