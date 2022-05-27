Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village.

In the first case, one Raman Kumar of Patti had lodged a complaint alleging that on May 20, two unidentified persons opened fire at him. “A police team arrested Boby in the case and recovered a .32 bore pistol and 14 live cartridges from him. When Boby was questioned, he revealed that he got the pistol from Rajan. Similarly, Rajan was arrested with a .32 bore pistol and 4 live cartridges,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon during a press conference.

Rajan’s questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh. Both the accused were arrested with two .32 bore pistols and 9 live rounds, he said, adding that police have also nominated Baljit Singh of Sarhali village in the case and raids are on to nab him.

The SSP said: “In an another case, a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing arrested Akashdeep Singh and Harpal Singh following a tip-off near Bhullar canal. Both Akash and Harpal had been involved in robbing people at gunpoint. There are more accomplices of the duo accused and our teams are working to identify them.”

“A team of Valtoha police station arrested Satpal Singh and Bakshish Singh with a .32 bore pistol and seven live rounds, and a Mahindra SUV. They were wanted in an attempt to murder case that was registered on May 24. The duo, along with one Mahanbir Singh, who is absconding, had opened fire at one Sher Singh of Sakattra village,” the SSP said.

The accused will be produced in a local court, said the SSP, adding they have been booked in three separate cases registered under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, and the Arms Act.