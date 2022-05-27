Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village.
In the first case, one Raman Kumar of Patti had lodged a complaint alleging that on May 20, two unidentified persons opened fire at him. “A police team arrested Boby in the case and recovered a .32 bore pistol and 14 live cartridges from him. When Boby was questioned, he revealed that he got the pistol from Rajan. Similarly, Rajan was arrested with a .32 bore pistol and 4 live cartridges,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon during a press conference.
Rajan’s questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh. Both the accused were arrested with two .32 bore pistols and 9 live rounds, he said, adding that police have also nominated Baljit Singh of Sarhali village in the case and raids are on to nab him.
The SSP said: “In an another case, a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing arrested Akashdeep Singh and Harpal Singh following a tip-off near Bhullar canal. Both Akash and Harpal had been involved in robbing people at gunpoint. There are more accomplices of the duo accused and our teams are working to identify them.”
“A team of Valtoha police station arrested Satpal Singh and Bakshish Singh with a .32 bore pistol and seven live rounds, and a Mahindra SUV. They were wanted in an attempt to murder case that was registered on May 24. The duo, along with one Mahanbir Singh, who is absconding, had opened fire at one Sher Singh of Sakattra village,” the SSP said.
The accused will be produced in a local court, said the SSP, adding they have been booked in three separate cases registered under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, and the Arms Act.
-
Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
-
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
-
One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.
-
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
-
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
