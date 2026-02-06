Seven booked for assaulting neighbours during wedding function in Zirakpur

Zirakpur police have booked seven people for allegedly assaulting their neighbours during a wedding function on Tuesday night. Based on complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 324(4), 126(2), 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File)

The victim has been identified as Gurvinder, said police, adding that the incident took place around 11.30 pm.

In his complaint to the police, the victim said that the wedding functions of his sister are underway. On Tuesday night, he noticed some of his neighbours fighting near his house and asked them to stop, citing the ongoing wedding functions.

Police said the accused identified as Jasvir Singh, Avtar Singh, Rajwinder Kaur, Kala, Baljinder Singh, along with two other accomplices, initially left the spot but returned after some time and started abusing him. They questioned Gurvinder over his earlier objections which led to a heated argument. The accused than assaulted Gurvinder. Police said the group first attacked Gurvinder and then turned on his younger brother when he tried to intervene.

Both Gurvinder and his brother sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Based on complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 324(4), 126(2), 351(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Official said teams have started an investigation and are recording statements of witnesses, including family members and neighbours who were present.