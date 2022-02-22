Seven killed in Himachal illegal firecracker factory blast

Seven people, including a girl child, were killed and 12 injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Bathu-Bathri in the Tahliwal industrial area of Haroli sub division, 23km from Una district, of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around noon. The victims, mostly women, are migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh. The toll could rise as 10 of the injured are in a critical condition, official sources said.

First responders and a fire tender reach the spot soon after the blast and the blaze has been contained. The Injured were rushed to Sian Hospital at Bathri from where they were referred to the Regional Hospital at Una.

Una deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma and superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur were at the blast site.

The blaze after the blast has been contained. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

A worker, identified as Abrar, whose mother and sister are among the victims, said he is yet to learn what happened at the factory. “Nobody knows what happened. The owner of the premises has fled,” he alleged, adding that there were no safety measures or equipment in place to protect the workers from such incidents.

The factory started functioning about two-three months ago but the locals, including the panchayat representative, didn’t know that it was a firecracker manufacturing unit.

The police have seized tons of raw material used to make firecrackers from the premises.

An eyewitness, Rajender Kumar, said that the premises was mostly closed from outside and residents were not aware that it was being used as a cracker factory.

The village pradhan said the owners did not obtain any no-objection certificate from the panchayat. “We don’t even know what was being manufactured here. Earlier, they used to manufacture weighing machines here,” she said.

Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC) vice-chairman Ram Kumar Sharma termed the incident unfortunate and painful. “The state government will investigate the matter and whoever is responsible will be brought to book,” said Kumar.

