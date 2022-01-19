Seven more Covid deaths in Chandigarh tricity area, active caseload crosses 20K

Tricity logged seven more Covid deaths—five from Mohali and two from Chandigarh – on Tuesday. This, even as 2,886 new cases were detected on the day, taking the active caseload in the tricity to 20,535.

Chandigarh’s single-day infections rose again with 1,275 people testing positive, against 864 the previous day. Mohali’s cases too continued the upward trend, going from 702 on Monday to 1,275 on Tuesday. Mohali had been seeing a decline in infections for the last three days.

Panchkula was the only city with some respite as no deaths were reported here and the daily infection tally also showed a dip, settling at 416 cases from 649 cases the day before.

In Mohali, the latest fatalities are a 37-year-old male from Mohali, a 53-year-old man from Sector 80, a 49-year-old man of Phase-1, a 75-year-old man from Banur, and a 76-year-old man from Dhakoli. Four of the patients had been undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research while one was admitted at Alhemist Hospital in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s fatalities included a 76-year-old man from Sector 38 West, who died of multiple organ dysfunction at a private hospital, and a 72-year-old man of Dhanas who breathed his last Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.