Seven more succumb to Covid in HP, 2,682 more test +ve

Himachal’s active Covid cases have climbed to 14,918 while the recoveries reached 2,33,188 after 1,861 people recuperated. (Representative Image/Ht FIle)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid tally crossed the 2.5-lakh mark on Wednesday after 2,682 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The case count has reached 2,52,042, while the death toll has mounted to 3,892. At 650, the highest cases were reported from Solan, 497 from Kangra, 421 from Shimla, 361 from Mandi, 258 from Una, 240 from Sirmaur, 226 from Hamirpur, 183 from Bilaspur, 122 from Kinnaur, 118 from Kullu, 70 from Chamba and two from Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities were reported from Chamba and one each from Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Una. The active cases have climbed to 14,918 while the recoveries reached 2,33,188 after 1,861 people recuperated.

