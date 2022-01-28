Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Several Congress nominees, Khadoor Sahib MP give Rahul Gandhi’s Amritsar visit a miss
chandigarh news

Several Congress nominees, Khadoor Sahib MP give Rahul Gandhi’s Amritsar visit a miss

While Congress has so far declared candidates from 109 constituencies, not more than half of them made it to the Gandhi scion’s visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and others paying obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:03 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

Many of the Congress candidates in the poll fray in Punjab and Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Thursday failed to turn up during senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s Amritsar visit even as state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that all of those contesting the elections will remain present at the event.

Rahul visited the Golden Temple and other shrines in Amritsar.

While the Congress has so far declared candidates from 109 constituencies, not more than half of them made it to the Gandhi scion’s visit, a local party leader said. Among those who failed to turn up were state cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Rana Gurjit Singh who had unsuccessfully sought party ticket for their sons from the Batala and Sultanpur Lodhi seats.

Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, who accompanied Rahul, claimed that more than 85 percent of nominees were present. “Some of the candidates who were to file their nominations and had other scheduled programmes could not join him, but many reached the shrine later,” the Amritsar MP said.

Gandhi scion listens to gurbani

Soon after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple sanctum sanctorum, the former Congress national president along with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa listened to gurbani kirtan.

District Congress (rural) chief Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar honoured him with ‘siropa’ and ‘kirpan’ outside the shrine complex.

The Congress leader partook of langar along with devotees.

Later, he paid tributes to the martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial following which he paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki shrine at Ram Tirath.

Khadoor Sahib MP Dimpa, who was seeking party ticket to his son from Khadoor Sahib constituency, tried to explain his absence in a Twitter post, “Due to my personal obligation I was not able to attend Amritsar function & for this I had already informed my leadership, no assumptions please (sic).”

But he had tweeted on Wednesday, “What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers stacks”.

Also, former state party chief Sunil Jakhar clarified on his absence in a tweet, “Heartiest welcome to Sh @RahulGandhi as he arrives in Guru-ki-Nagri... Eagerly awaiting my 7 day quarantine to end to personally carry forward his msg for - Punjab di Chardi Kala (sic)!”

