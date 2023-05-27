Ludhiana MC staffers protest over delay in salaries

Members of “Sewerman Sanitaiton Workers” union staged a protest on Friday over the delay in salaries of the recently regularised Class four employees of the municipal corporation at the MC’s Zone A office. MC staffers during the protest over delay in salaries in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protesters burnt an effigy of civic body commissioner Shena Agagrwal and carried out a march from Chaura Bazar to the protest site.

Leading the protests, Vijay Danav said pointed out that although, it has been over seven months since around 3,000 employees were regularised, only 900 have received salaries.

He added that despite being approved by the authorities, the resolution to regularise 412 employees, who crossed the age threshold, is yet to be implemented.

Submitting a memorandum to the civic body, the protestors said that the protests will continue if their demands are not met.

Process to credit salaries started: MC chief

MC commissioner said that the process to credit the salaries of 18,000 per month has already been initiated by the civic body.

While the salaries of 221 sewermen have already been credited to their bank accounts, the remaining employees will also receive the salaries as soon as their police verification and medical check-ups are completed, said MC officials.

The civic body chief added that she is regularly monitoring the process so that the employees receive their salaries at the earliest and the concerned staff has been directed to ensure timely release of the salaries.

