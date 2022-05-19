Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sex determination racket busted in Ludhiana, doctor arrested
chandigarh news

Sex determination racket busted in Ludhiana, doctor arrested

Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre in Ludhiana
Ludhiana health department officials at the illegal sex determination centre which was busted in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 19, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Mohinder Kaur, an ayurvedic doctor.

Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. An ultrasound machine and some cash have been seized.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the involvement of the woman’s son, who is also a doctor, is being verified.

A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket. “For the past eight days, the team was conducting a recce of the centre. Today, when people arrived there, a raid was conducted and Mohinder was caught red handed,” said Dr Singh.

She had been running the centre for around one-and-a-half years, officials said.

The investigating officer at PAU police station said that they are in the process of registering an FIR against Kaur under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP