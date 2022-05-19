Sex determination racket busted in Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar.
The accused has been identified as Mohinder Kaur, an ayurvedic doctor.
Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. An ultrasound machine and some cash have been seized.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the involvement of the woman’s son, who is also a doctor, is being verified.
A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket. “For the past eight days, the team was conducting a recce of the centre. Today, when people arrived there, a raid was conducted and Mohinder was caught red handed,” said Dr Singh.
She had been running the centre for around one-and-a-half years, officials said.
The investigating officer at PAU police station said that they are in the process of registering an FIR against Kaur under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.
Allahabad Univ’s online UG final year exams to be MCQ-based
Allahabad University on Wednesday made it clear that the UG theory examinations 2021-22, including that of BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom final year, will be MCQ-based (multiple choice questions) and conducted in online mode only. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said that these MCQs will cover the reduced/curtailed syllabus as reported by the respective departments. For these online exams, students will be appearing from their homes/hostels.
Punjab cabinet approves ₹1,500/acre for farmers opting for direct seeding of rice
The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for sowing paddy through DSR (direct seeding of rice) technique. A sum of ₹450 crore has been earmarked to provide incentive to farmers for promotion of the less water consuming and cost-effective DSR technique. According to a government spokesperson, this step would be instrumental in saving nearly 15-20% more water than the conventional puddling (kaddu) method of paddy cultivation.
Akhilesh seeks judicial probe into woman’s killing in Siddharth Nagar village
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into killing of a woman by police during a raid in Kodra Grant village of Siddharth Nagar on April 14. Yadav reached Kodra Grant in Siddharth Nagar and assured justice to the victim's family. He said his party would work with the victim's family to ensure they got justice and he would also raise the issue in the state assembly.
BJP stoking religious passions to divert people’s attention: Maya
LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government, accusing it of stoking religious passions by raking up issues like Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal. She also urged people to beware of the designs of the ruling BJP and its allied organisations. The three places Mayawati mentioned – Gyanvapi, Mathura and Taj Mahal – all are currently in the news. The BJP, however, dismissed Mayawati's accusations.
ED questions Atiq’s former aide
After questioning former MLA Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari and his relatives in the case of money laundering and corruption, the Enforcement Directorate is now tightening its noose around mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and Atiq's gang. On Tuesday, ED officials had summoned Atiq's former aide and property dealer Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area to ED office in Prayagraj and questioned Zaid regarding his assets. Zaid Khalid earlier used to work with Atiq.
