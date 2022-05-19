Sex determination racket busted in Ludhiana, doctor arrested

A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Mohinder Kaur, an ayurvedic doctor.

Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. An ultrasound machine and some cash have been seized.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the involvement of the woman’s son, who is also a doctor, is being verified.

A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket. “For the past eight days, the team was conducting a recce of the centre. Today, when people arrived there, a raid was conducted and Mohinder was caught red handed,” said Dr Singh.

She had been running the centre for around one-and-a-half years, officials said.

The investigating officer at PAU police station said that they are in the process of registering an FIR against Kaur under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.