Sexual exploitation: DSP was framed in false case as he acted tough against drug traffickers, says court

Faridkot : Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), special task force (STF), Bathinda, was framed in a false sexual exploitation case under criminal conspiracy with the complainant woman after he got tough on drug traffickers, observed a Bathinda special court.

In the absence of incriminating evidence on record, the court acquitted DSP Gursharan Singh. The Bathinda police had arrested the DSP from a hotel in Bathinda on October 26, 2020, on charges of sexually exploiting a woman, whom the DSP had arrested earlier, along with her husband and son, with 212 grams of heroin.

In the cross-examination, the complainant woman said that the DSP never committed any sexual assault on her nor did he ever called her to a hotel. She said her and her husband’s signatures were obtained in the Bathinda civil lines police station under threat. The DNA profiling report also indicated that the semen detected on the vaginal swabs of the prosecutrix does not match with that of the DSP.

In the 53-pages judgment, Bathinda special court judge Baljinder Singh Sra said it is prima facie established that SHO, Bathinda civil lines, Ravinder Singh, along with sub-inspectors Harpinder Kaur and Amandeep Kaur, the complainant (Kuldeep Kaur) and her husband Rajwinder Singh entered into a criminal conspiracy to implicate the DSP in a false case and in pursuance to that conspiracy, they fabricated evidence to support the charge against him.

The court considered the case on four counts: The initiation of disciplinary action against the police officials, registration of a criminal case against the police officials and the prosecutrix, prosecution of the witnesses for false evidence and awarding of compensation of ₹2 lakh to the DSP.

“Their acts of omissions and commissions prima facie establish a case under Sections 218, 465, 466, 469, 471 and 120-B of IPC, so DSP Gursharan Singh is at liberty to file an appropriate application before the director general of police for registration of an FIR against the aforesaid persons within a period of 15 days. This court has already ordered the preservation of result of DNA by the forensic laboratory, which will be handy in finding the source of human semen found on the vaginal swabs of the prosecutrix,” he said.

Suggestive evidence on involvement of senior cops

The court also observed that DSP’s only fault was that being posted in the anti-narcotic agency, he got tough on drug traffickers, which rattled a section of police officials, who were conniving with drug traffickers. It said there is suggestive evidence on record that some higher police officers were also involved in the frame-up otherwise a police officer of a DSP rank could not have been implicated by an SHO-rank official at his own end.

“However, the truth can come out only after a thorough investigation. It further disturbs the conscience of the court that if such high ranking police officer feels intimidated by the drug traffickers, who have entered into the sinews of the police system, what would be the plight of a common man? It is incontrovertible that organised crime is the biggest threat to civil society,” the court observed.

Kamaljit Singh Sidhu, 45, the Bathinda district in-charge of a vernacular newspaper, had committed suicide in April and named four persons, including the woman, who had charged his brother-in-law Gursharan Singh, with rape in the suicide note.