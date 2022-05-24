Sexual harassment charge: HC grants bail to PTC MD, interim protection from arrest to others
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to PTC MD Rabinder Narayan and anticipatory bail to four others, including Nancy Ghuman, in a controversy surrounding Miss Punjaban beauty pageant, organised by the channel.
Passing the order, the high court bench of justice Vivek Puri observed that barring the “bald assertion” of the complainant, there is nothing to indicate at this stage, that the complainant or any other contestants were administered any stupefying, intoxicant or unwholesome drug with an intention to commit any offence.
On April 6, the Mohali police had arrested Narayan in an FIR registered under allegations of sexual harassment, using criminal force on any woman with intention of disrobing her to be naked, wrongful restraint, and wrongful confinement. The contestant had lodged a complaint with the police on March 17, alleging that the accused were involved in a prostitution racket and she was detained for many days without her consent.
The court passed the order while hearing bail pleas from Narayan and interim protection pleas from others. Those who have been given interim protection from arrest include Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, and Bhupinderjeet Singh, Lakshman Kumar and Niharika Sharma.
Punjab Police had opposed bail pleas saying that the honour and respect of 23 young unmarried female contestants was at stake.
The court observed that the event continued even after the registration of FIR and it concluded without any further hurdle. Significantly, none of the 23 other contestants have come forth and imputed any allegation against the organisers of the event, it said adding that other contestants continued their participation in the event.
“Neither any other contestant nor their family members raised any grouse or pointed any accusing finger against the petitioners or organisers of the event. There is nothing to indicate that even the other girl, who had supported the version of the complainant at the time of visit the warrant officer had subsequently supported the allegation as put forth by the complainant,” the court further observed.
The court also said even as allegations were made of restraint, the screenshots of CCTV footage indicate that the complainant was never put to any such restraint. It also took note that so far no recovery of any objectionable photograph, video or drug has been recovered.
SAD leader’s security enhanced after he receives threats warning him against testifying in drugs case
The local police on Monday enhanced the security of SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bony after Bony claimed to have received fresh threats, warning him of consequences if he testified against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. The former MLA claims that he got his statement recorded in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
’Hurting’ Sikh sentiments: NCM seeks report from Punjab, Maha over Bharti’s joke
New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from chief secretaries of Punjab and Maharatshtra over comedian Bharti Singh's joke on moustache and beard, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Sikh. According to media reports, an FIR was lodged against Bharti for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with a 'mustache-beard' joke during a TV show. She has reportedly apologised for her joke.
Bring petroleum products under GST: AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax or cut oil prices further to give relief to common people. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Saturday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre to rein in inflation.
Ludhiana | GADVASU fisheries’ scientists clinch awards at nat’l seminar
Scientists and PhD students of College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won a bagful of awards at a national seminar on 'Contemporary issues in fisheries and aquaculture' organised by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar. The seminar was organised in collaboration with the Society of Life Sciences (Madhya Pradesh). GADVASU team claimed to have bagged the highest number of awards at the seminar.
Majithia drugs case: Punjab to submit status report in HC by May 30
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday undertook to file a status report on “subsequent developments” into the FIR registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by May 30. The state police made a request before the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil on the plea moved by Majithia seeking bail. Majithia surrendered after the February 20 polls and is lodged in Patiala jail.
