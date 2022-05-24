Sexual harassment charge: HC grants bail to PTC MD, interim protection from arrest to others

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to PTC MD Rabinder Narayan and anticipatory bail to four others, including Nancy Ghuman, in a controversy surrounding Miss Punjaban beauty pageant, organised by the channel.

Passing the order, the high court bench of justice Vivek Puri observed that barring the “bald assertion” of the complainant, there is nothing to indicate at this stage, that the complainant or any other contestants were administered any stupefying, intoxicant or unwholesome drug with an intention to commit any offence.

On April 6, the Mohali police had arrested Narayan in an FIR registered under allegations of sexual harassment, using criminal force on any woman with intention of disrobing her to be naked, wrongful restraint, and wrongful confinement. The contestant had lodged a complaint with the police on March 17, alleging that the accused were involved in a prostitution racket and she was detained for many days without her consent.

The court passed the order while hearing bail pleas from Narayan and interim protection pleas from others. Those who have been given interim protection from arrest include Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, and Bhupinderjeet Singh, Lakshman Kumar and Niharika Sharma.

Punjab Police had opposed bail pleas saying that the honour and respect of 23 young unmarried female contestants was at stake.

The court observed that the event continued even after the registration of FIR and it concluded without any further hurdle. Significantly, none of the 23 other contestants have come forth and imputed any allegation against the organisers of the event, it said adding that other contestants continued their participation in the event.

“Neither any other contestant nor their family members raised any grouse or pointed any accusing finger against the petitioners or organisers of the event. There is nothing to indicate that even the other girl, who had supported the version of the complainant at the time of visit the warrant officer had subsequently supported the allegation as put forth by the complainant,” the court further observed.

The court also said even as allegations were made of restraint, the screenshots of CCTV footage indicate that the complainant was never put to any such restraint. It also took note that so far no recovery of any objectionable photograph, video or drug has been recovered.