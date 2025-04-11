SFJ asks Himachal CM not to celebrate Ambedkar birth anniversary

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has issued a warning to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, asking him to stop all celebrations related to the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14 in the state. In a letter shared with the media, SFJ also announced a reward of ₹11 lakh for anyone who raises the Khalistan flag at the Ambedkar statue located in Chaura Maidan near the state assembly here on April 14. Remove Ambedkar’s name and image from all state-controlled entities, said the SFJ inletter (Representative file image)

“Cancel all Bhim Jayanti-related events organized by public or educational institutions, and remove Ambedkar’s name and image from all state-controlled entities,” said the SFJ letter dated April 9, a copy of which is with PTI.

The SFJ has asked the state government to take this message “seriously”. “Failure to comply will prompt formal complaints to international human rights bodies and legal action against responsible institutions,” it warned.

According to the letter, Ambedkar, while drafting the Indian Constitution, “inserted Article 25(b), which classifies Sikhs as Hindus” stripping Sikhs of legal recognition as a distinct religion and protection under separate personal and religious laws”.

The letter further said that Himachal “must not participate in glorifying a figure who laid the constitutional groundwork for the genocide of Sikhs from 1984 to 1995”.

Mediapersons have shared the letter with the police and their response is awaited.