SFJ issues fresh threats to Himachal CM, DGP
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in an audio message sent through a mail to media houses issued fresh threats to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu on Thursday.
He announced a reward of $25,000 to anyone who will provide information about foreign visits of Thakur and Kundu.
“The SFJ had asked you not to take any action against the activists who hoisted Khalistan flag at Vidhan Sabha. Now the war is on. SFJ will give USD 25,000 for providing information of foreign visits of CM Thakur and DGP Kundu, or any other minister of Himachal or their family members,” said Pannun.
“We will hold you and your family accountable under the Foreign Human Rights Violation Act,” he added.
Responding to the threats, DGP Kundu said: “We will not be cowed down by these threats. We are doing our job. The police have already sought assistance from the Interpol to get a red cornered notice against him.”
Khalistan flag at Vidhan Sabha: Accused sent to four-day police remand
A Dharamshala court on Thursday remanded Harbir Singh alias Raju, who is accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, to four-day police custody.
A resident of Morinda in Punjab’s Rupnagar, he was arrested by the HP Police’s SIT on Wednesday. The second accused, Paramjit Singh of Rurhki Heera village in Chamkaur Sahib, gave the cops a slip and is still at large.
Harbir was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi in the afternoon and later taken to an undisclosed location. Police sources said he was also taken to the places where he and Paramjit had stayed.
Khalistan flags were put up at the gate of Himachal Vidhan Sabha’s Tapvoan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti was scrawled on its boundary wall on May 8.
AAP corners govt again
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has again slammed the Himachal government over the incident. Former DGP and AAP state spokesperson ID Bhandari said the accused were arrested only after a statewide protest by his party.
Jai Ram hits back
Jai Ram Thakur covertly hit back at the AAP and said, “Ever since a political change has taken place in a particular state, some people have started throwing challenges and are also executing their plans at some places.
On the fresh threats issued by SFJ’s Pannun, he admitted that his government did not take him seriously earlier, but given the incidents that have taken place in past few days, they have taken a serious note.
The CM said the government acted swiftly after the Dharamshala incident and an SIT was constituted which has arrested one accused. He also lauded the Himachal police for handling the case professionally. “Since it is a tourist season, we have also beefed up the security in the state and increased surveillance,” he added.
Jai Ram said tourists are welcome, but any attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of Himachal will not be tolerated and people indulging in such activities will be dealt with firmly.
-
Police recruitment paper leak questions credibility of HP govt exams
The recent cancellation of the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam following the paper leak has not only cast a shadow on the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government but also put a question mark on the fairness of similar exams conducted by other government departments in a state that ranks eighth on the country's unemployment index. The Himachal Police Recruitment Board is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer.
-
VB arrest Haryana public prosecutor in Hisar court
The Haryana vigilance bureau on Thursday have arrested district attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted at district Hisar court, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana Police. A VB spokesperson said complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the VB after the public prosecutor had allegedly sought money in lieu of forwarding challan in the trial court.
-
Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat
Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.
-
Haryana govt revokes decision to grant loans to state universities, to allot grant-aid
After facing a week-long protest from students, teachers and Opposition leaders for cutting off grant to state universities for 2022-23 financial year and approving a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana has revoked its decision and the same amount will be provided to varsities as a grant-aid.
-
Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held
A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women. Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination.
