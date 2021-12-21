SGPC chief says govt failure in sacrilege cases led to lynching at Golden Temple

Two days after a sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday convened an assembly of various Sikh organisations, in which the religious leaders strongly condemned such incidents and pledged to unite to fight the “anti-Panth forces”.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who presided over the assembly, castigated the successive governments for failing to deliver justice in sacrilege cases in Punjab. Commenting on the lynching of the sacrilege accused, he said the punishment meted out to him by the Sikh Panth was due to their hurt religious sentiments and the government’s failure.

“If the intentions of the government were clear, then the culprits could never commit such crimes,” he said, echoing the sentiments of those present at the assembly.

The SGPC chief also questioned the government on the alleged sacrilege and lynching at Kapurthala. He alleged that the granthi and his family were being deliberately involved in the case, and warned the government against any “arbitrary” action.

The assembly also passed a few resolutions, through which the community members were urged to recognise their duty of exposing all plots hatched by “anti-Sikh powers” and strengthen Panthic unity and harmony. Meanwhile, the Akal Takht jathedar was urged to issue guidelines to the Sangat in view of the sacrilege incidents.

Jathedar responds to Singhvi’s tweet

Responding to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi’s Twitter post on the lynching of the sacrilege bid accused, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh posted on Facebook: “When rule of law has failed to deliver justice to the Sikhs by punishing the culprits of sacrilege incidents, what else should be done by the heart-broken Sikhs?”

In the tweet, Singhvi had said: “Sacrilege is horrendous but lynching in a civilised country is no less horrendous. I request the authorities to take strict action against all who took law into their own hand and make an example out of them.”

In the reply shared on his FB page along with a screenshot of Singhvi’s tweet, the jathedar said: “The Congress MP is saying that strict action should be taken against those who killed the sacrilege culprit. However, we would like to tell that attacks were launched on Sikh maryada, Sikh religious places, Sikh history and Guru Granth Sahib after 1947 to instigate religious sentiments of Sikhs. However, instead of punishing the culprits, efforts were made to save the assailants and culprits under the state patronage, that has given mental pain to the Sikh community.”

In a video released later, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “A meeting of Panj Singh Sahib (five Sikh clergymen) has been called at the Akal Takht on December 25 to discuss about the incidents. In the meeting, we will try to give a message to the community in consultation with the Sikh thinkers and intellectuals.”