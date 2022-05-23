SGPC finally initiates process to renovate Tarn Taran’s historic deori

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has finally initiated the process to renovate a razed portion of the historic deori at gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, three years after it was partially demolished by hundreds of men permitted by the apex gurdwara body that led to outrage among devotees who prevented further damage to the structure.

On Saturday, a small advertisement appeared in the newspaper from the secretary of the SGPC, which invited tenders from the contractors for the renovation.

“The renovation work will be carried out with the advice of the heritage experts, historians and Sikh intellectuals. The structure which is remaining after the partial demolition will not be tempered with. Nothing will be removed from it and renovation will be done to complete the portion demolished,” Dharminder Singh, the gurdwara manager, said over phone.

Singh said that a a meeting has been called on May 25 at Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran in this regard and experts of Directorate of Cultural Affairs Archaeology & Archives Museum Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, local intellectuals and members of the Sikh organisations have been invited for discussion. “The work will be initiated according to their advice,” he added.

The deori is a structure for the main entrance to the complex of the gurdwara in Tarn Taran, the holy town founded by fifth Sikh Master Guru Arjan Dev in the Majha region of Punjab.

A sizeable portion on upper side of the deori, which was constructed during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was demolished on March 31, 2019 by hundreds of men of a religious organisation called kar sewa at night under a plan to completely demolish it and replace it with new a one. Timely protest by local devotees prevented further damage to the building.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s grandson Kanvar Nau Nihal Singh had deep attachment with this sacred gurdwara and the deori was built on his orders. It is one of the rare relics of the Sikh kingdom.

Since it the structure was demolished with the permission of the SGPC, which manages the affairs of this historic shrine and assigns such kinds of tasks to kar sewa organizations, the move remained under fire from the Sikh community.

However, the plan of replacing the deori with a new one was scrapped by the SGPC.

